Commentators & Broadcast Team For UFC 234 Revealed

UFC 234 goes down goes down live on pay-per-view (PPV) from the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne, Australia tomorrow night (Sat. February 9, 2019).

It’s the UFC’s first event in Melbourne since November of 2016. Per an ESPN press release, we now know the commentary and broadcast team for the event. A two-man booth will call the action, as former UFC bantamweight champion Dominick Cruz and Jon Anik are working the show. Bellator fighter Chael Sonnen and Gilbert Melendez will work ESPN’s analyst desk.

Also, ESPN’s Brett Okamoto will be on location. Megan Olivi will handle fighter interviews, with a pre and post-fight show airing on ESPN+. ESPN’s main channel will air a portion of the prelims at 8:00 P.M. ET. The night is headlined by a UFC middleweight championship bout between Robert Whittaker and Kelvin Gastelum.

In the co-main event, former 185-pound champion Anderson Silva will face off against Israel Adesanya. LowKickMMA will be providing live coverage throughout the night, so be sure to keep it locked here.