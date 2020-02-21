Coming To A Screen Near You: ‘The Apprentice: ONE Championship Edition’

Spread the word!













ONE Championship Chairmen and CEO Chatri Sityodtong made a surprising announcement today with the news that he is set to host ‘The Apprentice: ONE Championship Edition.’

“I am thrilled to announce ‘The Apprentice: ONE Championship Edition’ as our biggest foray into the non-scripted series genre,” Sityodtong said in a press release.

“This brand new concept brings a completely unique and original dimension to ‘The Apprentice’ with the high-stakes drama of real-life business competitions, coupled with herculean physical challenges, featuring some of Asia’s top CEOs, the world’s greatest martial arts world champions, and A-list celebrities from across the continent.

“In combining our respective IP and assets, ONE Championship will redefine the non-scripted genre in Asia across scale and scope. ‘The Apprentice: ONE Championship Edition’r just might be the toughest in the history of all Apprentice shows!”

The show will follow the same format as previous editions of The Apprentice, with contestants battling it out over a series of challenges to be crowned the winner.

However, there will be one new addition to the show, with participants expected to also compete in physical challenges. Whoever finally emerges victorious will receive a US$250,000 job under the mentorship of ONE Championship Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong.

Anyone will be able to apply as long as they are least 18 years of age, possess a valid passport, and are physically fit enough to take part in the challenges that come up.

ONE’s film and television arm ONE Studio will produce the show. There is no word yet on what Sityodtong’s catchphrase will be when saying farewell to contestants who fail to make the grade.