Combat Sports Analyst Slams Dana White’s Media Take: “He Likes Them Because They’re Cowards”

UFC CEO Dana White believes that influencers and podcasters are the most powerful in today’s world, and traditional media is “irrelevant.

The UFC, for cross-promotion, works with broadcasters, celebrities, its own fighters, and mainstream media to promote bouts.

The majority of people in the twenty-first century utilize social media, such as Instagram and X, to promote everything and anything, regardless of scale. Influencers’ short-form content is what is popular and visually appealing, and the promotion does the same to champion the sport in every way.

The UFC head honcho recently revealed that he called all the world’s major influencers and creators to Power Slap, allowing them to produce whatever content they want as long as they show up. He told Dale Brisby that traditional media is dying. White said:

“I have always believed in influencers. I think that the media has zero influence anymore. Nobody believes them… They’re completely irrelevant as far as I am concerned. The influence is with these influencers, podcasts like this. So I started embracing that… I just invited all the biggest influencers in the world… You let these kids, who are incredibly talented at making content, show up and make content.”

Check out Dana White’s comments below:

Luke Thomas slams Dana White

Combat sports analyst Luke Thomas criticized Dana White’s belief that traditional media is “completely irrelevant,” claiming that the UFC head honcho prefers influencers because “they are cowards” who turn up and ask no questions.

Rejecting White’s views, Thomas posted on X:

“He likes them because they’re cowards who never ask any questions about how the sausage gets made.”

Check out Luke Thomas clapping back at Dana White’s comments below:

In the past, UFC reporters and influencers have been questioned by other well-known personalities in the fight industry, such as The MMA Guru, who once blasted the media for posing basic queries to fighters during press conferences.