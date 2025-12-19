Dana White Breaks Down UFC’s Fight-Making Urgency, Reveals Timeline for White House Fight Talks

UFC CEO Dana White recently shared his opinion on why the promotion must make decisions about major fights right away, since some things cannot wait.

The UFC has already revealed stacked cards, with its debut on Paramount+ next year. There are two title fights and several other intriguing matches at UFC 324. Fans are also interested in UFC 325, UFC 326, and other fight nights that have been announced thus far.

The promotion must now concentrate on the UFC White House 2026 event, which is rumored be the most loaded card in the company’s history to date.

White recently shared his thoughts on major fights in the UFC and how the promotion must make a decision right away due to a number of circumstances. He told Dale Brisby:

“In this business, when things line up to make a big fight, you have to make that fight right then and right there and capture it in the moment because you’ll never have that opportunity again. Because when your product is human beings, people get older, they might not be in their prime anymore, injuries, personal problems, the list goes on.”

Check out Dana White’s comments below:

🚨 Dana White talks about making “big fights” in the UFC:



“In this business, when things line up to make a big fight, you HAVE to make that fight right then and right there and capture it in the moment because you’ll never have that opportunity again.”



“Because when your… pic.twitter.com/5ZIp40pmVz — ACD MMA (@acdmma_) December 18, 2025

Dana White updates on status of UFC White House 2026 card

The UFC will head to the South Lawn of the White House on June 14, 2026, to celebrate America’s 250th anniversary. President Trump has claimed that there could be as many as nine title fights on this card.

In the previously mentioned interview with Dale Brisby, Dana White stated that the promotion will begin working on its White House card during the first week of February 2026, and they have not yet selected the main-event fighters for this once-in-a-lifetime event.

“In like the first week of February, we’ll start working on the White House fight, determining who’s fighting there and all that.”

Check out Dana White’s comments below: