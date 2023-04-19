Surging welterweight contender, Belal Muhammad has hit out at former interim champion, Colby Covington’s impending title challenge against Leon Edwards, with the former claiming UFC president, Dana White likely has “love” for the Clovis native.

Muhammad, the current #4 ranked welterweight contender, most recently featured on the main card of UFC 280 back in October of last year in Abu Dhabi, UAE – taking out the undefeated, Sean Brady in a late second round, improving his undefeated streak to nine consecutive fights.

Colby Covington’s title challenge against Leon Edwards has been slammed

Set to be overlooked for a shot at welterweight gold and a rematch with the above-mentioned, Edwards, Muhammad has questioned the UFC’s apparent favortism of former interim gold holder, Colby Covington.

“I don’t think it has anything to do with that one round versus Leon (Edwards),” Belal Muhammad told former UFC welterweight champion, Matt Serra and standup comedian, Jim Norton on the UFC Unfiltered podcast. “I’ve gone 4-0 since that fight against top-10 guys. I think it’s just that Colby (Covington) – I don’t know – maybe Dana White has a love for him or the UFC sees something in him.”



“I don’t think he’s (Colby Covington) a superstar,” Belal Muhammad explained. “I think that the PPVs he’s solf is because of (Jorge) Masvidal or Kamaru Usman. I don’t think it has anything to do with him.”

With former undisputed lightweight champion, Charles Oliveira forced from his UFC 288 co-headliner with Beneil Dariush in May due to a minor injury, the former gold holder’s compatriot, Gilbert Burns called for a short-notice catchweight fight with Muhammad, however, it appears the matchup has hit a sticking point.

As for Covington, the former interim gold holder has been sidelined since he handed a one-sided unanimous decision loss to Jorge Masvidal at UFC 272 back in March of last year, however, he has been tipped to challenge for welterweight gold next by UFC boss, White.