Quote: Colby Covington Will ‘Drink His Own Blood’ When He Fights Kamaru Usman

Former interim UFC welterweight champion Colby Covington will likely be receiving the next shot at the title.

Kamaru Usman captured the 170-pound throne by defeating Tyron Woodley at UFC 235 in March. Covington was cageside for the bout, and UFC President Dana White has said “Chaos” will be Usman’s first challenger. A fight date has not been set as of this writing.

Recently, Usman’s manager, Ali Abdelaziz, spoke to MMA Junkie about the match-up against Covington. Abdelaziz noted that, if fans were impressed with Usman’s dominant showing against Woodley, they’re going to be even more impressed by what he does to Covington:

“Wait ’til you see what he’s going to do to Colby,” Abdelaziz said. “You think (the win over Woodley was) impressive? I think it’s going to be so much more impressive when he’s going to beat Colby.

“It’s going to be so much worse for Colby because stylistically, he’s the worst matchup for Colby. And he’s smart to avoid him for a long time. You think he knows what Usman is going to do to him? I can’t wait, but it’s all good.”

The trio of Abdelaziz, Usman, and Covington were involved in an altercation at a Las Vegas casino buffet line the day after UFC 235. A scuffle nearly broke out, which Abdelaziz himself played a role in. There is certainly no love lost between Covington and the duo of Abdelaziz and Usman.

So much so that Abdelaziz said Usman is going to make Covington suffer inside the Octagon, and “drink his own blood”:

“Suffer,” Abdelaziz said. “Drink his own blood, swallow his own tongue, dig his own grave. That’s what’s going to happen.”