Colby Covington vs. Tyron Woodley Early Betting Odds Released

The early betting odds for the upcoming fight between UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley and interim champ Colby Covington have been released.

Covington earned the interim welterweight title after being able to score a decision win over former UFC lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos in the co-main event of the main card for UFC 225 pay-per-view event at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois.

Woodley suffered a partial labrum tear early in his last title defense over top contender Demian Maia, which he won by decision. Woodley has been a fighting champion as he has defended it twice in 2017 with winning decisions over Stephen Thompson and Maia.

This tied with three other fighters for the most active 2017 schedule by a UFC champion.

Woodley has gone on record in the past by teasing a return to the Octagon under the UFC banner in August and even went as far as stating that he plans on returning at the UFC 227 pay-per-view event.

However, that card already has two title fights booked – TJ Dillashaw defending the bantamweight title against Cody Garbrandt in a rematch and UFC flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson defending the flyweight title against Henry Cejudo in a second fight.

Thus, this title fight is not likely to go down at UFC 227. This leaves the UFC 228 event on September 8, UFC 229 on October 6, 2018 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada and UFC 230 on November 3 in New York City at Madison Square Garden.

The betting experts at Bovada.lv has released the odds for the upcoming welterweight title fight between Woodley and Covington.

Woodley is currently a -140 favorite with Covington as a +110 underdog.

For those who plan on betting on this fight, it means that you’d have to bet $140 to win $100 if you’re picking Woodley to win while you would have to put $100 down on Covington to get $110 back.