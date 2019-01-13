Colby Covington Trolls ‘Uncle Fester’ Dana White Amidst Title Shot Drama

Colby Covington has used the last week to go off on Dana White and the UFC.

The discord began when it was announced that Tyron Woodley vs. Kamaru Usman was set for the co-main event of March 2’s UFC 235. Covington was perceived to be the next title 170-pound contender after winning the interim belt in his last fight. But ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ got the shot and ‘Chaos’ ensued.

The brash, loud Covington has been flaming the world’s MMA leader with relentless brutality every chance he gets. He first threatened to potentially leave the UFC. Then, he got into a spat with White by challenging him to release him. Third, he trashed the fight that was made by claiming Usman had no shot to beat Woodley. Yet true to his form, Covington is far from finished.

This weekend he hopped on his Instagram account to troll White some more. This time, he used popular Netflix film ‘Bird Box,’ in addition to classic show ‘The Addams Family’:

Rivalry Building

The bad blood between Covington and the UFC allegedly began when Covington could not or would not face Woodley for the unified title at UFC 228 last fall. Covington did have surgery for sinusitis and had just fought for the title three months’ prior. But there have also been whispers that Covington has been hard to work with and has turned down several fights.

Usman, meanwhile, showed up at UFC 228 and made weight as a ‘backup’ fighter in case title challenger Darren Till missed his mark. He also offered to fight anyone after beating Rafael dos Anjos in the main event of the TUF 28 Finale. That behavior seems to have “The Nigerian Nightmare” in the UFC’s good graces, somewhere Covington has no familiarity with at all.

He claimed the UFC and Usman’s manager Ali Abdelaziz are cooking up some ‘shady sh**’ and making a power play against him as a result. As we’ve seen throughout the UFC’s history, brash athletes who fall out of White’s good side rarely end up getting what they want. “ Chaos ” says he’s a draw and the UFC needs him. It remains to be seen if the UFC feels the same.

Covington is now rumored to be fighting Till in 2019. It’s a fight that is a largely dangerous proposition because a win would only hold the place he seemed to have. A loss would send him down the welterweight pecking order for the time being, however.

Perhaps that’s where the UFC now wants him anyway.