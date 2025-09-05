Colby Covington: Tony Ferguson could become “king of CTE” if he doesn’t retire after MFB 22 win

Colby Covington has encouraged Tony Ferguson to hang up the gloves after snapping his recent eight-fight losing skid. ‘El Cucuy’ broke a lengthy win drought at Misfits Boxing 22 when Ferguson scored a TKO victory over Salt Papi to claim an interim MFB belt.

It resonated as a feel-good win for many, with the former interim UFC lightweight champion earning his first win in the boxing ring, but a former interim UFC welterweight champ wants Ferguson to ride off into the sunset now. The two have had some interactions through the years, with both Covington and Ferguson showing each other support ahead of their respective fights at UFC 296.

When addressing Ferguson’s recent win inside the boxing ring in a video that ‘Chaos’ posted to his personal YouTube channel, with an excerpt posted to X account @RedCorner_MMA, with an insult toward Justin Gaethje worked in toward the end, Covington said [via Sherdog],

“Happy for him. Congratulations to Tony [Ferguson] for actually winning a fight. Even though it was against some influencer that had no combat sports experience. A win’s a win. My advice to Tony is; quit while you’re ahead. Ride off into the sunset. Go enjoy time with your family brother. If you get back in there, you’re gonna get hurt and no one wants to see you get hurt, Tony, because we like you. No more hits to the head. And no reason to give duck-lipped [Justin] Gaethje a run for his money for king of CTE.”

"Quit while you're ahead and ride off into the sunset. If you get back in there, you're gonna get hurt and no one wants to see you get hurt, Tony, cuz we like you. No more hits to the head."… pic.twitter.com/OQOvF73n9d — Red Corner MMA (@RedCorner_MMA) September 3, 2025

Colby Covington and his own experience boxing an influencer

While Colby Covington threw shade at Tony Ferguson‘s win over Salt Papi by describing the latter as an influencer with no fighting experience, ‘Chaos’ recently had his own instance of throwing down with an online content creator.

The former UFC interim welterweight champion has been making headlines recently after Covington sparred influencer Chrogman in a $30,000 sparring challenge, which took place at the UFC Performance Institute.

In another video posted to Covington’s YouTube channel, the mixed martial artist worked Chrogman’s torso with several body shots until the 19-year-old ended up puking on the canvas. With one win in his last four fights, perhaps Covington could end up on this Misfits Boxing circuit himself at some point in time.