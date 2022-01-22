Appearing as a guest via video link on yesterday’s UFC 270 weigh-in show, former interim welterweight champion, Colby Covington certainly didn’t hold back in his verbal attack against coach, Din Thomas, claiming that the UFC alum was nothing more than former champion and opponent, Tyron Woodley’s “waterboy”.

Colby Covington is slated to return against Jorge Masvidal in the main event of UFC 272 on March 5.

Covington, who last featured back in November in the main event of UFC 268 against Kamaru Usman in a championship rematch at Madison Square Garden – suffered his second career loss to the undisputed welterweight kingpin in the form of a unanimous decision defeat.

In the time since, Clovis native, Covington has booked a quickfire return to the Octagon in the form of a well-overdue welterweight grudge match against fellow former two-time title challenger and former American Top Team teammate, Jorge Masvidal. The pair is currently slated to headline UFC 272 on March 5.

Thomas, who holds ties with Covington’s former home base, American Top Team in Coconut Creek, Florida – received the wrath of the former interim welterweight title challenger during yesterday’s weigh-in show ahead of UFC 270, with Covington turning down the opportunity to appear on Thomas’ show, ‘Din’s Diaries’ – claiming that he was just a “waterboy” for the aforenoted, Woodley.



“Hey, man – if you weren’t busy talking sh*t, saying I wasn’t about that life in the media, you know, I’d be down,” Colby Covington replied to Din Thomas offer to have him on his show. “But, Din (Thomas), you’re nothing more than Tyron Woodley’s waterboy, so for you to talk sh*t about me in the media, it’s just – it’s just criminal.

For Covington, the outspoken MMA Masters trainee’s most recent professional victory came back in September 2020 – securing an eventual fifth round TKO win over the St. Louis native, after the former undisputed champion suffered a rib injury during a grappling exchange.

