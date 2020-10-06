UFC welterweight contender Colby Covington has told fans he is free of COVID-19 despite meeting with President Donald Trump last week who subsequently tested positive for the virus.

Covington took to Instagram to address questions from some sections about his health due to his interaction with the President.

“For the people who constantly slander my name, but are all of a sudden concerned with my health and well being: I’m COVID free. I’ve been tested 7 times in the past 3 weeks, including prior to and after meeting with the POTUS,” Covington wrote. “I was also tested during fight week, as well as before and after the debate. ALL NEGATIVE. Speaking of ALL NEGATIVE, how about all the slime in Hollywood and woke sports wishing harm on a 74 year old grandfather!?! How tolerant! Unfortunately for them and fortunately for America, @realdonaldtrump is a fighter!!! He KO’s the fake news media daily. He KO’d Slow Joe and Chris Wallace at the same time on Tuesday! Now it’s time for a casual weekend KO of COVID! Here’s to a speedy recovery and 4 MORE YEARS!!! 🇺🇸🦅🇺🇸 #MAGA #Trump2020 #KeepAmericaGreat #AmericasChamp #DragonEnergy”

Covington has become good friends with Trump and his family due to his very public support of the President. Prior to his most recent win over Tyron Woodley ‘Chaos’ was sitting front row at a Trump rally in Nevada where he met with the President. Post-fight he received a call from Trump and later sat front row again alongside the President’s family and advisors as he debated Democratic candidate Joe Biden for the first time.

Covington is looking for a quick turn around after stopping Woodley at UFC Vegas 11 on September 19. The former title challenger has revealed he has already accepted a fight with his long-time teammate turned enemy Jorge Masvidal – he is now just waiting on ‘Gamebred’ to accept the fight too.

Are you glad to hear Colby Covington is COVID-19 despite being exposed to the virus?