Colby Covington doesn’t have good relationships with many of his former teammates heading into his UFC 272 grudge match with Jorge Masvidal, who still trains at American Top Team.

‘Chaos’ was kicked out of the gym when his rivalry with Masvidal became too much for Head Coach Dan Lambert to handle. He has since found a new home at MMA Masters in the same city, Miami, Florida.

During a recent interview with ESPN, Covington insisted that he did not start the beef with Dustin Poirier and Joanna Jędrzejczyk, who also train at ATT.

“No journalist out there can go look at the timeline of events of who started running their mouth first. I never said nothing to Joanna. I never said nothing to Dustin (Poirier). They started getting jealous of my success and that I was rising up,” Covington said.

“They’re such egomaniacs, they didn’t like that someone was next to them in the gym that was on that same level in the UFC. So they started trashing me in the media,” Covington added. “‘Oh, fuck Colby and his antics! Oh, he’s a piece of shit person! Dirtbag, blah, blah!’ OK, yeah, you wanna say things about me? Don’t think I’m not gonna say the truth right back to you.”

Covington zeroed in on Jędrzejczyk claiming the former strawweight champion is a woman scorned after he rejected her advances.

“So of course, I’m gonna come back at “The Boobie Woman” Joanna. You’re talking sh*t about me before I’m getting ready for a title fight,” Covington said. “I’ve never said one thing about you. I don’t care about you. You used to send me DMs after training, wanting to flirt with me and go out on dates. Just because I didn’t give you attention, Joanna, don’t get mad at me and talk sh*t.” (Transcribed by Clutch Points)

