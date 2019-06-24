Colby Covington Pitches Date For Kamaru Usman Title Fight

Spread the word!













Colby Covington has pitched a date when he thinks his next fight under the UFC banner against welterweight champion Kamaru Usman should happen.

While doing a recent interview with MMA Junkie, Covington noted that the UFC tried to pitch the title fight for the co-main event of the UFC 242 pay-per-view (PPV) event. However, Covington has different plans as he wants the fight to take place at UFC 244:

“You need to spread out the title fights. You have pay-per-views every month, so it didn’t really make sense from the get-go. It doesn’t matter where the fight’s at. That fight did get serious talks about Abu Dhabi, but I think they want to do New York now. It only makes sense to go to the Garden,” Covington said.

“There’s not a main event there yet. It’s four months away, so we have perfect time to promote it and plan it. It doesn’t make sense to have this fight anywhere but America.”

It seems like the fight is imminent, but Covington is just waiting for his turn to fight next. That doesn’t mean that he has all of the patience in the world as it’s starting to run thin. Interim lightweight champion Dustin Poirier is slated to challenge undisputed lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov at the UFC 242 PPV event. The show will take place on Saturday, September 7 at The Arena in Yas Island, Abu Dhabi.

The UFC 244 PPV event is planned to take place on November 2, 2019, at Madison Square Garden in New York, New York. For Covington, he thinks his fight with Usman is big enough for its own headliner. Time will tell whether the UFC agrees with him or not.