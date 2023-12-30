Colby Covington hits out at Paddy Pimblett after UFC 296 criticizm: ‘He’ll never be a top-30 fighter’

Former interim welterweight champion, Colby Covington has claimed nobody would be interested in recent UFC 296 victor, Paddy Pimblett – if the Liverpool native didn’t sport a “bowl” haircut and a scouse accent, claiming the latter will never crack the lightweight top-30 either.

Covington, who headlined UFC 296 earlier this month, suffered a unanimous decision loss to undisputed champion, Leon Edwards in the pair’s grudge match, failing in his bid to become an undisputed titleholder at the third time of trying.

As for Pimblett, the Next Generation MM staple recorded his fourth consecutive Octagon victory on the main card of the same flagship event, landing a comfortable unanimous judging win over former interim lightweight champon, Tony Ferguson in his return to the Octagon.

Criticizing Covington for taking aim at Birmingham native, Edwards’ deceased father during UFC 296 fight week, Pimblett claimed he came close to attacking the former interim welterweight champion on stage during their pre-fight press conference.

Colby Covington hits out at Paddy Pimblett

Reacting to Pimbeltt’s claims, Covington mocked the Liverpudlian’s fighting ability, with the MMA Masters trainee also claiming the former only has popularity due to his hairstyle and accent.

“Paddy (Pimblett) – if he didn’t have a bowl cut and an accent, nobody would care about Paddy,” Colby Covington told Patrick Bet David during a recent podcast appearance. “That’s the only reason they like him, is a bowl cut and an accent. He’s not even a good fighter. He’ll never be a top-30 fighter. The closest he’ll ever get to fighting for a world title is if he got on his knees and cam and sniffed my jockstrap.”

Weighing up his fighting future after UFC 296, Clovis native, Covington claimed he would be willing to fight former title chaser, Stephen Thompson next, as well as reigniting his rivalry with unbeaten Dublin striker, Ian Garry – claiming he would settle their rivalry next if needs be.

