Colby Covington Mocks “Overrated Doughboy” Darren Till

Colby Covington mocks Darren Till after his latest fight inside of the Octagon and in his own way, had some interesting words to share.

This comes off the fact that the title contender lost to Tyron Woodley in the main event of the UFC 228 pay-per-view event on Saturday, September 8, 2018 in Dallas, Texas at the American Airlines Center that saw the champ score a second-round submission victory to retain his welterweight title.

Covington was supposed to be the next in line for Woodley and the title but Covington underwent surgery to correct a nasal issue and turned down the fight.

Following the UFC 228 event, Covington called out Woodley for a fight with the welterweight title on the line. UFC President Dana White has even gone on record by stating that this is the fight that they plan to make.

This leads us to Covington making an appearance on The Luke Thomas Show on Monday where he gave his take on the UFC 228 headliner.

He wasn’t impressed with the fight or Till’s wins over Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone and Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson that got him the title shot.

“Till’s just an overrated doughboy that had a whole lot of hype,” Covington said. “He talked the talk, but he couldn’t walk the walk like me so he needs to leave it to the big boys. He beat a crippled old ‘Clownboy’ and got a gift in his hometown against the ‘Choirboy’. He should have never been rewarded with a title shot for missing weight in a third of his UFC fights. Good thing he neglected his family to land a hot zero significant strikes in two rounds.”

Moving along, Covington also gave his take on Celebrity MMA fan Snoop Dogg making interesting comments in a clip that was posted on his Instagram account while watching the fight. At one point, Dogg starts yelling, “F**k Donald Trump.”