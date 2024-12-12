Colby Covington makes bizarre rant aimed at Lebron James and ‘Diddy Parties’

Ahead of his return at UFC Tampa, former interim champion, Colby Covington has once more aimed fire at La Lakers star, LeBron James — claiming the NBA megastar is good friends with the disgraced business mogul, P. Diddy — and accused him of attending various of the reported infamous ‘Diddy Parties’.

Covington, who remains the number six ranked welterweight contender, has yet to feature since December of last year, most recently dropping a unanimous decision shutout loss to former champion, Leon Edwards at UFC 296 — in his third unsuccessful bid to clinch an undisputed crown.

And returning this weekend at UFC Fight Night Tampa, Covington takes on the surging, Joaquin Buckley — replacing arch-rival, Ian Garry after the Dublin striker co-headlined UFC 310 over the course of last weekend in a title eliminator against the unbeaten, Shavkat Rakhmonov.

Colby Covington continues tirade against LeBron James

Launching a tirade at former close friend and training partner, Jon Jones during his media availability overnight, initially, Colby Covington took aim at NBA superstar, James — hitting out at recent footage in which the La Lakers player claimed there was “no party like a ‘Diddy Party’ — as the record producer was recently accused of rape by three separate men in a fresh civil lawsuit.

“I’m gonna start this off, you know, since I’m the man of the hour, the man of the show,” Colby Covington told assembled media. “Uh, I want to ask LeBron: what does he mean by “there’s no party like a Diddy party”? I truly want to know. And not only that, LeBron—how many Diddy parties have you actually been to? I’m really curious to know. Is that the reason you left social media? Because of all the backlash you were getting for going to so many Diddy parties?

It’s just pathetic, man. People think this guy’s a role model. He wants to defund the police—the most patriotic people of America, serving and protecting our country. LeBron, you’re a scumbag, and I hope you get locked up in the same cell with Diddy.”