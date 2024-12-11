Colby Covington hits out at rival Jon Jones ahead of UFC Tampa return: ‘He has some fruity tendencies’

Former interim welterweight champion, Colby Covington has hit out at former training partner and close friend, heavyweight kingpin, Jon Jones ahead of his UFC Tampa return — claiming the Rochester native displayed some “fruity tendencies” during their time in college.

Covington, who retains the number six rank at the welterweight limit, has been sidelined since December of last year, and replaced recent UFC 310 co-headliner, Ian Garry in this weekend’s high-stakes clash with Joaquin Buckley.

Most recently challenging for undisputed welterweight spoils against now-former champion, Leon Edwards a year ago, Covington would drop a shutout unanimous decision loss to the Birmingham native, marking the third occasion he had missed out on an undisputed championship victory.

As for Jones, the former light heavyweight champion made his anticipated comeback to the Octagon last month in the headliner of UFC 309, taking home his first heavyweight title defense in an eventual third round knockout win over former titleholder, Stipe Miocic, sending the Ohio native into retirement.

Colby Covington hits out at Jon Jones in vicious tirade

And appearing during his media availability this evening ahead of his return at UFC Tampa, Covington claimed Jones displayed some “fruity tendencies” during their time spent together, and labelled him a “coward”.

“Man, Jon (Jones) has some fruity tendencies,” Colby Covington told assembled media. “I think the media needs to look into like some of the fruity things that he does — it’s very strange, but I can tell you, I know that he has been with some women because I remember in college, you know, he always used to get like the fattest girls in the school. I’m talking 300 pounds plus and he and he did he’ll he knows deep down inside.

This is not a joke,” Colby Covington explained. “He knows deep down inside like I know his dark hidden secrets and they’re in his closet. So he’s been some with some of the just fattest. Oh, just 300 pounds slops. It’s disgusting. I mean, oh dude, Jon Jones is an absolute f*cking disgrace to (0:37) this Earth. He’s a f*cking joke. I mean, yeah, you beat Stipe (Miocic) — respect to Stipe, first off because he’s a first responder and you know, he puts his life on the line for the people and for his community. So shout out to Stipe, you know, the greatest heavyweight of all time, but he was past his time.”