Despite their very public beef, Colby Covington is rooting for Tyron Woodley at UFC 228.

Matchmakers acted swiftly when interim welterweight champion Colby Covington opted to take care of a sinus injury rather accept a fight with champion Tyron Woodley. The matchmakers instead went with rising UK star Darren Till to challenge Woodley for the title at UFC 228 on Sept. 8, 2018.

However, Covington believes that without the presence of Jon Jones or Conor McGregor, Woodley can’t sell pay-per-views. That’s exactly why ‘Chaos’ thinks the UFC should’ve stood pat and waited a month.

“They don’t sell f*cking pay per views in the UK [where Till is from], and obviously no one cares about Woodley,” Covington told BJPENN.COM Radio. “He always has to piggyback off Jon Jones, and piggyback off Connor McGregor to make his money. So we know he can’t sell pay per views, so let’s be honest, this isn’t gonna do over 100,000 buys. They should have just waited for me,” he added. “I would have easily got them 500,000 buys [if they had waited for me],” he said. “I’m a seller. I can promote. I know what I’m doing now, and I think they rushed it.”

Covington’s rise to the top of the welterweight division was not by chance. The American Top Team (ATT) fighter is as cerebral as he is talented. That’s why he doesn’t want “The Chosen One” to mess up his plan.

“I never thought I would say this, but I’m actually rooting for Woodley,” he said. “I want him to win, because I don’t want him to f*ck up everything I built, I built this fight with him for over a year-and-a-half. I’ve been begging to fight him, dude, he’s ducking me every shot he can. So I’m begging for Woodley not to f*ck this up.”

Woodley has his hands full with Till. Many MMA prognosticators have the young Brit pegged as the future of the division.

A Covington-Till fight just doesn’t have the same heat as a potential Woodley fight does.