Colby Covington vs. Tyron Woodley is not finalized just yet.

It was recently reported that both sides had verbally agreed to the matchup set to take place September 19.

However, given how the fight has failed to come to fruition so many times before, Covington is not holding his breath just yet.

“As America’s champ, as the people’s champ, as Donald Trump’s favorite fighter, there’s a thing that Donald Trump patented: that’s ‘promises made, promises kept,” Covington told MMA Fighting. “So I don’t want to come on here and lie to you and say it’s gonna be a for sure thing, because I don’t know. I don’t know if Tyron Woodley’s gonna show up. I was willing to fight him on four days’ notice the last time, so I’m always ready to show up and fight him.

“I gave him a verbal agreement to fight him Aug. 22, and he didn’t want to show up. Apparently, ‘low testosterone’ Woodley has to do some juice, he has to juice up to fight me. Supposedly now he’s given his verbal agreement for Sept. 19, but let’s be honest, there’s no way I can give you a guarantee, because there’s no contract in writing. The ink has not dried, so I hope it happens. I’m ready to go, but I can’t give you a definite answer that it will happen on Sept. 19.”

Covington Expects Best Version Of Woodley

Hopefully, it does end up happening.

And if that’s the case, Covington expects to see the best version of Woodley because of their very real rivalry — even if the former welterweight champion is currently on a two-fight losing streak.

“This rivalry is beyond personal,” Covington said. “This is for bragging rights for the rest of our lives. There’s no doubt that fighting me he’s going to get the biggest adrenaline rush, biggest motivation, and inspiration to try and knock me out. This fight sells in so many different ways. We used to be teammates, we have the Republican/liberal angle, the hatred we genuinely have for each other, so I think we’re going to see the best Tyron Woodley we’ve ever seen in this fight.

“Speaking of his last two fights, those guys beat him on the judges’ scorecards. This fight ain’t going to the judges’ scorecards. I’m gonna leave no doubt that I am the best welterweight in the world. I’m gonna add another champion to my resume, my long list and resume that I already have and I’m gonna finish him, I promise you that. He will get left unconscious inside that octagon.”

A finish is the only scenario Covington will be happy with as well.

“If Tyron Woodley does not leave the octagon Sept. 19—live on ESPN—on a stretcher, then I didn’t do my job,” he added.

Do you think we’ll finally see the grudge match?