Former interim UFC welterweight champion, the polarizing Colby ‘Chaos’ Covington has continued his recent tirade against L.A. Lakers superstar, LeBron James, as well as firing shots at the entire NBA league.



The hugely-outspoken Covington has been continously linked with a massive welterweight showdown against current BMF championship holder and former American Top Team teammate, Jorge ‘Gamebred’ Masvidal, however, the matchup has still failed to come to fruition.



Last featured in the Octagon opposite former division champion and arch-rival, Tyron ‘The Chosen One’ Woodley, a wrestling heavy approach seen Covington run away with the matchup until a rib injury to the St. Louis native ultimately handed Covington a win before the judge’s scorecards were required.

Immediately afterwards in his post-fight interview with UFC commentator, Jon Anik, where he fired barbs at Lakers power forward, James, as well as current welterweight titleholder and one-time opponent, Kamaru ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ Usman.

“Jon Anik, let me start off by saying, you’ve been doing a tremendous job lately,” Covington said. “You’ve been working so hard tonight, so let me take this off your hands for a minute. Ladies and gentlement, the silent majority is ready to make some noise. If you thought that was a beating, wait till November 3rd. when Donald Trump gets his hands on ‘Sleepy Joe’ (Joe Bidan). That’s gonna be a landslide.“

“I wanna dedicate this fight, to all the first responders, all the military out there, you know this world would not be safe without you guys, you know, you keep us safe – not these woke athletes, I’m sick of these woke athletes. These spineless cowards like LeBron James. And speaking of spineless fake cowards, ‘Marty Fakenews Man’ (Kamaru Usman), ‘Street Judas’ (Jorge Masvidal), we got unfinished business, there’s nowhere to run and there’s nowhere to hide. I’m coming for you, you’re next.“

While Covington has missed out on a rematch with undisputed 170-pound best, Usman for the time being as the champion prepares for an upcoming attempted title defence against Gilbert ‘Durinho’ Burns, Covington has poked fun at Nate Robinson following his brutal second-round knockout loss to Jake Paul, before claiming he’d make easier work of the aforenoted, James.



Heard they finally scraped @nate_robinson’s carcass off the @staplescenter floor. I’d make @kingjames eat the canvas in half the amount of time. Everyone knows current @NBA players are the softest and most privileged athletes on the planet. #TysonJones #Facts — Colby Covington (@ColbyCovMMA) November 30, 2020