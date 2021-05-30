Colby Covington believes a fight with former welterweight king Georges St-Pierre would have only gone one way.

For just about everyone in the welterweight division, St-Pierre is considered to be the division’s greatest fighter. And from Tyron Woodley to Kamaru Usman, every top fighter has called for the opportunity to fight “GSP” and have him on their resume.

Covington is no different as he not only thinks he can beat St-Pierre — he knows it. He even went as far as saying it would have been an extremely easy matchup for himself.

“I don’t think I could beat Georges St-Pierre. I know I’d beat St-Pierre,” Covington said on the MMA Roasted Podcast (via MMA Weekly). “He was able to take a lot of guys down and hold them down and ground and pound. He’s not taking me down. My cardio is completely different. I’ve never been taken down in the UFC Octagon, so he’s not going to be the first.”

“Georges St-Pierre, his striking was very basic, very kindergarten. He didn’t have a lot of tricks. He just had that really good jab, but that’s pretty easy to counter if you’re moving your head and using footwork. I think Georges St-Pierre would have been a very, extremely easy fight for me.”

For one, that’s highly debatable — especially if we are talking about St-Pierre in his prime.

Second, Covington was taken down in the past by Rafael dos Anjos so it’s false of him to say he’s never been taken down in the UFC.

Regardless, all we can do is speculate as St-Pierre is retired and will likely never compete.

Do you agree with Covington?