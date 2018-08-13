Colby Covington Calls Out ‘Little B****’ Georges St-Pierre

Colby Covington is always on the move.

Covington captured the interim welterweight championship earlier this summer by defeating Rafael dos Anjos at UFC 225. Unfortunately, Covington won’t be ready to unify his belt with Tyron Woodley as soon as the UFC would like.

As a result, the promotion has given the next title opportunity to Darren Till. Woodley and Till will fight at UFC 228 on September 8th in Dallas, Texas. UFC President Dana White confirmed Covington will be stripped once the fight starts.

While Covington is disappointed not to get the next title nod, it looks like he’s focused on bigger things now. In a recent interview with BJPenn.com Radio, Covington called out Georges St-Pierre to a fight in Toronto (quotes via MMA Mania):

“I know GSP is looking for a dance partner in Toronto,” Covington said. “He claims to be the greatest welterweight of all time, but we all know that’s just claims. He doesn’t even wanna fight at welterweight anymore. “He’s a little ******* *****. He’s trying to fight lightweights, and he’s doing anything he can to avoid the welterweight division, ’cause he knows I’m here now. He knows I’m the welterweight champ.”

St-Pierre only recently returned to the UFC fold. After a four year layoff, “GSP” returned to the Octagon in November. He defeated Michael Bisping to win the 185-pound championship.

The Canadian is now one of only a few to have won a UFC title in multiple weight classes. Soon after his win, St-Pierre vacated the title due to health concerns. After several months of healing, St-Pierre seems about ready to get back into the mix of things.

Instead of a return to middleweight, however, St-Pierre seems more interested in fighting the winner of Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Conor McGregor at UFC 229.