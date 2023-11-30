Colby Covington chomps for fight with arch rival Dustin Poirier after UFC 296: ‘He got me kicked out of my old gym’

Former interim welterweight champion, Colby Covington remains keen on settling his long-standing rivalry with former interim lightweight titleholder, Dustin Poirier after the conclusion of his UFC 296 return next month – claiming the Lafayette native got him removed from American Top Team.

Covington, the current number three ranked welterweight contender and former interim division champion, headlined a March pay-per-view card against former training partner and close friend, Jorge Masvidal last year in a massive grudge match between the duo, shutting out the Floridian with a one-sided decision win.

Colby Covington echoes calls for Dustin Poirier fight

As for Poirier, the Louisanan headlined UFC 291 back in July most recently in a symbolic BMF championship fight rematch wih Justin Gaethje, dropping a hellacious second round high-kick KO loss to his fellow former interim gold holder.

Eyeing a long-awaited grudge match against Poirier in the immediate aftermath of his win over the aforenoted, Masvidal last year, Covington has instead been booked against incumbent welterweight kingpin, Leon Edwards at UFC 296 next month, however, still eyes a showdown with his former training partner.

“A guy by the name of Dustin Soreier (sic),” Colby Covington told UFC.com. “He’s the one that got me kicked out of my old gym by crying and having feelings, saying, ‘Oh, Colby is a mean person. Kick him out of our gym.’ while we get locked in an Octagon to hurt each other in our underwear on Saturday nights.”



“I would love to square up with Dustin Soreier, but he’s afraid of me and he’s afraid of my shadow,” Colby Covington continued. “I’ll never get to fight him because he’s just afraid.

Staking his claim for a return to the Octagon in the opening quarter of next year, Poirier has announced plans to feature at UFC 300 in April, having received multiple callouts from the likes of former lightweight champion, Rafael dos Anjos, and former title chaser, Gilbert Burns.

