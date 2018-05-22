Colby Covington Destroys Fabricio Werdum For Failing USADA Drug Test

He may have been reported to headline UFC Moscow just yesterday, but former UFC heavyweight champion Fabricio Werdum saw that fight fall apart when news broke he had failed a USADA drug test earlier today.

Details were scant about the Brazilian veteran’s potential violation, as his manager, Ali Abdelaziz, stated they had not yet been informed Werdum had been pulled from his reported bout with Alexey Oleynik at the UFC’s first trip to Russia on September 15 and that he had not used any illegal substance.

The gears are still churning in that regard, but one of Werdum’s outside-the-cage enemies, not surprisingly, took to social media shortly after the news broke to call him out.

UFC interim welterweight title challenger Colby Covington, who had his own highly publicized beef with Werdum at last November’s UFC Sydney that resulted in “Vai Cavalo” being arrested for throwing a boomerang at Chaos,’ called the former champion a ‘slimeball’ for allegedly using performance-enhancing drugs:

Why am I not surprised that a slime bag like .@fabriciowerdum is on the juice and pissed hot?! You do the crime you do the time, you FILTHY ANIMAL! #NerdBash2018 #BoomerangGang — Colby Covington (@ColbyCovMMA) May 22, 2018

While it’s hardly a surprise to hear Covington call Werdum out – he’s called out nearly every prominent name in MMA since his win over Demian Maia last October – this one is actually involving someone he has a legitimate beef with, making it all the more enticing.

Covington is building a name for himself by talking as much trash as he can, and it’s working.

As for Werdum, he’s now caught in the wheels of justice, and when that comes to USADA, the wheels can tend to move slowly.

Stay tuned.