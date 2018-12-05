Colby Covington Destroys Dana White’s Praise Of Kamaru Usman

Former interim welterweight champion Colby Covington still thinks Kamaru Usman has some work to do before he is ready to challenge for a title.

Usman looked quite impressive in his unanimous decision win over Rafael dos Anjos at The Ultimate Fighter (TUF) 28 Finale last weekend.

UFC President Dana White was so taken back by Usman’s performance that he said the “The Nigerian Nightmare” may leapfrog Covington for the next title shot. In typical “Chaos” fashion, when he heard his boss’ comments, he didn’t even bat an eye. If Covington was bothered by what White said he sure didn’t look the part.

“I don’t pay attention too much to that kind of stuff,” Covington told MMAjunkie Radio. “I just focus on what I can control, I focus on my training, I focus on my belief and just everything. Improving every day as a martial artist, as a person, and just learning from everything. I don’t really take too much credit into that. People were saying Dana said some comments. I didn’t even hear his comments, I don’t pay attention, I didn’t know there was even a fight show on Friday night. … I got better (expletive) to do. I’m the cardio king. I’m out with all my chicks. … “Dana White’s a smart man. He’s a businessman. The numbers don’t lie. Any way you want to do it, I’m what’s best for business. Hate me or love me, I am what’s best for business. I don’t pay attention to any negative. I only focus on the positive.”

If Covington is passed over for a title shot, he believes Usman’s case is weak. While both Covington and Usman have defeated the same two opponents recently, Colby is quick to point out the differences. Mainly how he dismantled doj Anjos and Demian Maia while Usman merely survived.

“Snooze-man, his last two fights, he hasn’t beaten anybody coming off wins,” Covington said. “Don’t you think he should have to earn a fight against someone coming off a win? He just fought two guys that I’d already took their souls. Those guys were shells of their former selves because I took those guys’ souls. “So, Usman needs to go out there and prove himself and beat someone coming off a win. And then we can talk, you know? Besides that, the guy’s just copying everything I do. He literally wants to be me. He’s begging to be me.”

Covington’s most pressing issue now revolves around fighting Tyron Woodley as soon as possible. There have been rumors that the UFC is targeting the matchup for UFC 233 on Jan. 26, however, nothing is confirmed.

Covington did say he’s “100 percent” ready to fight, though, and if it takes place at the January event in Anaheim, Calif., he’ll relish that setting.

“Ruining (Tyron Woodley’s) career in front of all his fake, Hollywood, liberal slime friends, that would be such a tip of my feather in my hat,” Covington said. “I’ll be ready whenever they need to make this fight, and if California is it, then California is it.”

