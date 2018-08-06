Georges St-Pierre Expresses Interest In Fighting McGregor – Nurmagomedov Winner

Former UFC welterweight and middleweight champion Georges St-Pierre has expressed interest in one fight that might be able to lure him to make a return to the Octagon under the UFC banner, which is fighting te winner of the lightweight title showdown between champion Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor that is slated to go down at the upcoming UFC 229 pay-per-view event.

GSP returned to competition in November after four years away from the sport to win the middleweight title with a submission victory in the third round over Michael Bisping at UFC 217. However, shortly after the fight, he had to vacate the title as he is dealing with colitis. The biggest question this year is if GSP will fight again and if that does actually happen, who would the UFC book him against.

In a recent interview, GSP went on record by stating that he believes fighting the winner of this fight would be a win-win situation.

“I would be interested in that fight,” St-Pierre told Submission Radio Monday morning (transcript courtesy of MMANews). “That’s a win-win situation. It’s a legacy upgrade, and it’s good money. It’s going to be a good fight. However, I fought at 170, and I relinquish the title; I fought at 185, and I relinquished the title; I don’t think the UFC will let me fight for the title at 155.” “If I have to bet, if I have to put my house on it, I would have to choose Khabib over Conor,” St-Pierre said. “Khabib has never lost. He never lost. Conor has lost before. He has lost on the ground, which is where Khabib is good. That’s where Khabib is the most competent at. However, Khabib sometimes is a slow starter and it’s hard sometimes to close distance. He has a problem to close the distance, but once he’s got you in the clinch, he’s very good. The odds go in Khabib’s favor, maybe 60 to 40, I believe.”

There have been rumors this potential fight between McGregor and GSP before and with the UFC wanting huge fights, it wouldn’t be a shock to the system to see this booked.