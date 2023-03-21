Colby Covington slams UFC staple Jon Anik in brutal tirade: ‘I don’t want your kids to grow up without a dad’

Former UFC interim welterweight champion, Colby Covington blasts commentator Jon Anik for associating with ‘racist’ Belal Muhammad.

Covington made headlines last week, flying to London to weigh in as a last minute backup for the main event of UFC 286. ‘Chaos’ told reporters that he was called in last Tuesday and made a surprise cameo, weighing in on the Friday – something that had been kept heavily under wraps until his appearance.

Following the main event for which he was cageside, they would show Covington during Leon Edwards’ victory speech in order to cut a promo. Later on that night, UFC President Dana White announced that the American would be next in line for the title.

Colby Covington slams Jon Anik

Following the announcement, Covington has done the rounds in the media in attempt to build the profile of the next fight while leaning heavily into his ‘heel’ persona.

However, it was not Edwards who Covington would take issue with this time. Bizarrely when talking to MMAFighting, the 35-year-old would hammer the UFC’s lead play-by-play commentator, Jon Anik.

“And you know who’s hanging out and associating with that racist? Jon Anik, Covington said. “Jon Anik, you know, supports that racism. He’s [Anik] supposed to be impartial, he’s supposed to have that headset, he’s supposed to be an interviewer, and remain impartial.

You want to be a cheerleader? Let down the headset, pick up the pom-poms, go on the side, and be a cheerleader”, Covington continued. “You wanted to lick my fricking balls in London, but then you wanted to go behind the stage and cheerlead for a racist. So he [Anik] associates with racism and Belal Muhammad.

“Jon Anik, dude, I don’t want your kids to grow up without a dad, just realize you live in Boca, I live in Miami motherf**ker, you’re not too far from me, so you better shut your f**king mouth. You poke the bear, now you get the bear comes after you.”

Prior to the announcement, Muhammad had been a name that had been put forward as another viable candidate for a title shot and has called out and been extremely critical of Covington.

Colby Covington talking to MMAFighting

Do you think Colby Covington deserve the next title shot?