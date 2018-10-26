Colby Covington: ONE Gave Away Ben Askren “For A Midget”

Colby Covington blasts Ben Askren again in his latest rant about the soon-to-be UFC star.

Another day, another comment made by the former UFC interim welterweight champion, who has talked a lot of trash about Askren. This is after the news of a blockbuster trade that would see Askren go to the UFC while Demetrious Johnson would go to ONE.

In a recent interview, Covington dismissed the record that the former Bellator champion has put together thus far in his pro-MMA career. Even though he’s been ripping him as of late, he claims to not have any thoughts about him.

“I don’t really have too [many] thoughts on it,” Covington said (H/T to MMAFighting). “He’s piping up the wrong tree, he’s asking for this big fight and he’s never won a fight in the top 50 let alone the top 20.”

Covington brought up how Askren is trying to prove himself by calling him out. However, he sees Askren as a loser who hasn’t been anywhere.

”He’s trying to prove himself by calling me out but I’m America’s champ. My skills got me to the White House. Where the hell has that loser ever been? Nowhere. He’s not been anywhere. Where have his skills taken him? Malaysia?

In fact, he thinks that Askren couldn’t be a big draw for the UFC. Due to his belief, he claims that Askren can’t get 15 people into an Asian bingo hall.

“That’s really cool. He ain’t ready for the big cities and the bright lights. I just sold out the United Center like Michael Jordan. 15,000 plus were on their feet in Chicago to witness greatness. That needle dick can’t get 15 people into an Asian bingo hall. They gave him away for a midget for Christ’s sake. There’s levels to this sh*t.”

The title contender then ripped him again for not being impressive and being a one-dimensional fighter in his eyes.

“Nothing about Ben Askren impresses me,” Covington said. “He’s a one-dimensional fighter. He’s never hurt a fly. He hasn’t beat anybody relevant. He hasn’t beat anybody top 50 in the world. If he proves himself and works his way up, he’s an easy payday for me. “

In fact, he doesn’t think anyone cares about Askren because he’s not a draw and been in the little boy’s league.