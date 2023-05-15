Colby Covington takes aim at fighters who have taken their talents to the world of bare knuckle boxing.

Late last month, the BKFC, the world’s largest bare knuckle boxing promotion put on its most well-received event since its inception. The promotion pitted former UFC champion Luke Rockhold against Mike Perry in the main event, and in the co-main event, Eddie Alvarez and Chad Mendes engaged in an exciting contest.

It was a big step not just for the BKFC, but the advancement of bare knuckle as a sport. The modern era of the sport began just in 2015 when the first legal event was put on in Northamptonshire, England.

Colby Covington is not a fan of BKFC

While some may now be becoming fans of the sport, the next welterweight title challenger, Colby Covington certainly isn’t and was highly critical of those who have ventured over to the un-gloved game.

“To be honest, I’ve never watched one of those fights,” Covington said to James Lynch. “I’m not interested in a sport like that and especially nonetheless of guys [who] are just UFC washouts. These are just guys that are going to fight at the Indian Fairgrounds because they couldn’t make it in the UFC, so we’re talking about the biggest and best business and the biggest and best fights, and that’s only in the UFC. It’s the best organization in the world.” (H/T MMA Mania)

While nothing has been booked, UFC president Dana White has insisted that Covington will face Leon Edwards for his 170lb title. The choice has not been far from criticism, with many feeling that Covington’s recent record is not one that is deserving of a shot at gold. While that may be true, the 35-year-old has also made a habit of putting on fun fights over his last few.

Do you agree with Colby Covington?