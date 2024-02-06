Colby Covington remains confident despite lopsided loss at UFC 296: ‘I know I’m the best welterweight on earth’

Former interim welterweight champion, Colby Covington claims that despite his championship fight loss to arch-rival, Leon Edwards at UFC 296 back in December, he is still the greatest welterweight fighter on planet earth right now.

Covington, the current number five ranked welterweight contender, headlined UFC 296 back in December in his third attempt at landing undisputed divisional gold.

Suffering a one-sided unanimous decision loss to the Birmingham native, Covington, who claimed he suffered a fractured foot just seconds into the first round of his headliner with the welterweight best, provided x-ray imaging of the injury sustained at UFC 296.

“The result wasn’t what I wanted,” Colby Covington told Submission Radio. “It wasn’t my night, but I broke my foot right away and couldn’t plant or float off it to use the wrestling and pressure I planned to use. I didn’t want to disclose this information until I had the x-rays back home, but here they are.”

“I knew straight away it was bad because, it was the first kick I threw,” Colby Covington explained. “It landed right on his (Leon Edwards) elbow. He was in [an] orthodox [stance], so I kind of got a little overzealous, and I wanted to rip a high kick to his orthodox side, because I didnd’t know if he would be defensively sound like he is from southpaw. …And haters will still find a way to hate on me fighting 25 minutes on one leg while landing over a hundred more strikes than Leon.”

Colby Covington claims he’s the best welterweight on earth

And despite his lopsided loss to Edwards, Covington has claimed in the aftermath of his December blemish, that he’s the best welterweight on the planet today.



“I am the title of the division, I’m the welterweight savior,” Colby Covington explained. “…There were a couple of tiny little bruises on my leg, big f*cking deal, I landed double strikes as him. I know I’m the welterweight champion, I know I’m the best welterweight on earth. Just because three judges didn’t decide it for me that night, that is not going to affect my future and how I train and my preparation every day. I work hard, blue-collar American, I’m 1 24/7, 365 fighter. I’m not a part-time fighter.”

