Colby Covington: Ben ‘Asscream’ Retired Before He Got To UFC

Interim UFC welterweight champion Colby Covington isn’t done mincing words with Ben Askren on social media. And “Chaos” has a new nickname for the UFC’s newest prizefighter.

“Funky” Ben will make his promotional debut on January 26 as he is expected to fight Robbie Lawler at UFC 233. Covington has a clear schedule. He did, however, reveal why Nick Diaz turned down a fight with him at UFC 230.

Askren took aim at several UFC fighters even before the UFC traded Demetrious Johnson to ONE Championship for him. Not surprising, Covington and Askren have crossed paths on social media once or twice before.

“Chaos” Is keeping the beef alive as he said the following on BJPenn.com Radio:

“He’s a 34-year-old virgin. Who retires before they even get to the UFC? Losers. That’s who. But let’s be honest, the guy… I mean, can they even approve a fight for him in the top five? Can they? Can the commission do that when he hasn’t won a fight against anybody in a top 50? The guy’s a complete joke. I mean, it should be criminal that they even let him in there with a top-five fighter. I mean, the guy’s a joke, man. “No matter what your wrestling accomplishments are, you can’t bring that over here, over to the UFC and into fighting. You can’t live off your past. I just gotta laugh, man. Everything he’s saying is just so funny, man. He’s just setting himself up for the biggest fall, and it’s hilarious.”

Covington is not impressed with Askren’s wrestling accolades. He is quick to point out his own grappling chops. And the interim champ believes that “Funky” Ben, much like his nickname, should stop living in the past.

“The guy’s a joke, man. No matter what your wrestling accomplishments are, you can’t bring that over here, over to the UFC and into fighting,” he continued. “You can’t live off your past. I could see Lawler turning it back one more time, I think he might have one more left hand to put that little Asscream on his ass.”

Regardless of the trash talking it’s likely these two will fight one day soon. Whether or not Askren is still undefeated and Covington is still the Interim champ remains to be seen.