Colby Covington Attempts To Troll Jon Jones, Anthony Smith Reacts

Colby Covington attempts to troll UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones until an interesting name came in and shut it down. Jones is slated to make his next title defense against Anthony Smith in the headliner of the UFC 235 pay-per-view event.

The former UFC interim welterweight champion is known to speak his mind and mock those who he selects. It all started once the UFC tweeted out about how UFC 235 was over two weeks away. This led to Covington responding to the Twitter post when he wrote the following:

Hey @JonnyBones. Nobody’s looking. Go snort a few picograms. — Colby Covington (@ColbyCovMMA) February 14, 2019

This led to Smith shutting him down as he wrote this as his response:

🙄 its played out, Colby. Its not funny anymore. Stop throwing shade at my fight. Also, I heard you have a issue with me getting a title fight… next time I see you, we should talk about that. Or you gonna tuck your tail and hide in the corner of the gym like you did in Chicago? — Anthony Smith (@lionheartasmith) February 14, 2019

The UFC 235 pay-per-view event is set to take place on Saturday, March 2, 2019 in at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The main card will air on pay-per-view at 10 p.m. ET. The preliminary card will air on ESPN at 8 p.m. ET and the UFC’s streaming service, Fight Pass.

