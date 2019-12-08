Cody Stamann Draws Song Yadong – UFC DC Results

Spread the word!













Next up on the UFC DC main card is another bantamweight bout between Cody Stamann and Song Yadong.

Round 1: A lot of feeling each other out to begin this bout. Yadong is pushing forward with blitzes. He misses with a close spinning wheel kick that gets the crowd’s attention. Stamann times a takedown to perfection but Yadong grabs Stamann’s neck while getting up and seems to be attempting a guillotine. However, he lands an illegal knee on Stamann’s head as the bout is stopped. Yadong is deducted a point. Yadong is more aggressive now. After a lot of distance control, Stamann ends the round with a takedown.

Round 2: Yadong stuffs a takedown. Yadong lands a strong leg kick and pushes forward. Stamann’s nose is bleeding. Stamann sees another takedown attempt stuffed but clinches Yadong on the fence soon after. Yadong reverses and attempts a takedown before Stamann reverses and gets him down. Yadong gets up and they strike for a bit before Stamann gets him down again and is able to keep him down. Yadong reverses and is on top to end the round.

Round 3: Stamann takes Yadong down. Yadong looks for his knee for a submission but fails as Stamann moves to half guard. Yadong tries to scramble but Stamann grabs his back and returns to half guard. Stamann is controlling him more now as he lands some strikes from the top. Yadong looks fatigued as Stamann moves to full mount. Yadong gives up his back as Stamann gets hooks in. Yadong scrambles but Stamann gets full mount again and lands big strikes to end the fight.

Official result: Cody Stamann draws Song Yadong via majority decision (29-28, 28-28, 28-28).