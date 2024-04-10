Cody Garbrandt eyeing title fight with Sean O’Malley after UFC 300: ‘That’s going to be a huge Pay-Per-View’

Cody Garbrandt looks to continue his comeback tour when he squares off with former flyweight world champion Deiveson Figueiredo.

After dropping five out of six fights inside the Octagon, ‘No Love’ has seen a bit of a resurgence, securing a unanimous decision victory over Trevin Jones before face-planting Brian Kelleher in his last outing at UFC 296. Returning to the Octagon for the promotion’s massive UFC 300 card in Las Vegas, Garbrandt will attempt to hand ‘Deus da Guerra’ his first loss in the bantamweight division and re-establish himself as a legitimate contender for the 135-pound title.

With a win over Figueiredo, Garbrandt would likely thrust himself back into the bantamweight division’s top 10, putting him that much closer to a clash with reigning titleholder ‘Sugar’ Sean O’Malley.

“If he’s still the champion when it’s my time to fight for the title again, regain the title, I’m happy with that fight,” Garbrandt said during Wednesday’s UFC media event. “That’s going to be a huge pay-per-view draw. No other bantamweight in the division moves the needle like I do. I just have to focus on winning and everything else will fall into place.”

Could we see Cody Garbrandt climb back into the contender’s circle at UFC 300?

Sean O’Malley is fresh off a dominant performance against Marlon ‘Chito’ Vera at UFC 299, successfully defending his title for the very first time. No official announcements have been made, but ‘Sugar’ recently teased a return this September to put his crown on the line against the division’s No. 1 ranked contender, Merab Dvalishvili.

Cody Garbrandt and Deiveson Figueiredo will lead off UFC 300, an event scheduled to feature a whopping 12 former or current world champions.

Check out the official trailer for this Saturday’s history-making night of fights below: