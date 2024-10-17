Cody Garbrandt weighs up free agency with UFC contract coming up: ‘Money talks’

Former undisputed bantamweight champion, Cody Garbrandt has welcomed the chance to pen a new multi-fight deal with the UFC with his current contract set to draw to a close soon, however, claims “money talks” as he also weighs up the prospect of a stint in free agency.

Garbrandt, a former undisputed bantamweight champion, has been sidelined since he featured in the preliminary card opener of UFC 300 earlier this annum, suffering an eventual rear-naked choke submission loss to former flyweight gold holder, Deiveson Figueiredo.

Mandatory Credit: Chris Unger – Zuffa LLC

And booked to return at UFC Vegas 100 next month, Ohio native, Gabrandt will share the Octagon with Miles John, attempting to return to the winner’s enclosure following a prior pair of wins over both Trevin Jones, and an impressive knockout win over Brian Kelleher.

Cody Garbrandt welcomes UFC stay ahead of final contracted fight

Mandatory Credit: Chris Unger – Zuffa LLC

Boasting a 14-6 professional record, Garbrandt, who turned 33 years old earlier this summer, has claimed he would welcome the chance to take on more opponents in the Octagon by re-upping on his UFC contract, however, claimed he would also consider the prospect of a big-money move to another promotion.

Mandatory Credit: Zuffa LLC

“Still going through some things with the UFC,” Cory Garbrandt said on the JAXXON podcast. “It’s my last fight on the contract, so we’ll get together with them and see what we can come up with.”

“I’d love to [re-sign with the UFC],” Cody Garbrandt explained. “I love the UFC, especially the way the sport is going. I love mixed martial arts. Obviously, UFC is the premier league to fight in there, but you know, money talks.”