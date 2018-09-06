Cody Garbrandt ‘Detaches’ Social Media Accounts After Loss At UFC 227

Former bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt ‘detaches’ social media accounts after KO loss to T.J. Dillashaw at UFC 227.

Garbrandt ran rough shot through the bantamweight division. He was a perfect 10-0 heading into his first title defense against Dillashaw at UFC 217. When Dillashaw KO’ed Garbrandt that night it was a career-defining moment for the Ohio native. Heading into their rematch at UFC 227 Garbrandt was certain he had fixed the holes in his game and was eager to prove it.

“I learned a lot – that God puts you through these kinds of things to grow as a human and grow as a fighter,” Garbrandt told UFC.com leading into UFC 227. “I felt grateful for the life experience and things I had from the November fight in Madison Square Garden.”

Unfourtently Garbrandt was unable to defeat his nemesis in their rematch. For the second straight time, Garbrandt would be unable to make it out of the first round against Dillashaw. However, Garbrandt, who had handled the first defeat with poise, is going about this second defeat much different.

Brett Okamoto of ESPN recently reported that Garbrandt informed him that he had deactivated his social media accounts so he could ‘detach’ and ‘get back to the zone’.

Cody Garbrandt has deactivated his social media accounts for now. Told me he wanted to detach, and that he's getting back in the zone. — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) September 5, 2018

Garbrandt has already shown incredible resiliency in his short career. The 27-year-old has already rebounded from a very public fight build up that left him without his strap. That being said, it remains to be seen if “No Love” can muster up another run to the top of the bantamweight division.