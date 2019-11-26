Cody Garbrandt Claims ‘Coward’ TJ Dillashaw Has Been On EPO For Years

Spread the word!













TJ Dillashaw is in the midst of a two-year suspension for intentionally using EPO to get an advantage in his flyweight title fight with Henry Cejudo back in January. Dillashaw still lost the fight via first-round TKO and was subsequently busted for EPO use before being handed his suspension.

Speaking on “The Ariel Helwani MMA Show” yesterday, Dillashaw was asked if this was the only time he has used performance-enhancing drugs (PEDs) for competition. Dillashaw confirmed it was the one and only time he had.

“Absolutely, man. I’ve been under a microscope,” Dillashaw said on Ariel Helwani’s MMA Show on Monday. “I got alerted from USADA when they first started the tests. Since the [Dominick] Cruz fight, I got email after email saying ‘you have been tested.’ They went back and retested all my old samples, obviously which is completely understandable to make sure there was nothing that slid by.

“Everything’s out in the open. I’m under a microscope, I’ll continue to be. I’ll continue to get drug tested left and right which is completely understandable. But yeah, I have nothing to hide.”

However, one man who isn’t buying this is Dillashaw’s former Alpha Male teammate-turned-rival, Cody Garbrandt. Taking to his Instagram story, Garbrandt called Dillashaw a “coward,” claiming Dillashaw has been using EPO for years.

What do you think about Garbrandt’s claims that Dillashaw has always been on EPO?