TJ Dillashaw Denies Accusations Of Steroid Use Prior To EPO Bust

Former UFC bantamweight champion TJ Dillashaw admitted he sold his soul to the devil by taking EPO before his flyweight title fight with Henry Cejudo. However, that is the only time has ever taken a banned substance.

Dillashaw vacated his bantamweight title earlier this year before the United States Anti-Doping Agency suspended him for two years after testing positive for EPO. The banned substance helps with a fighter’s endurance and cardio as a fight goes on, with Dillashaw claiming he took it to help with the drastic weight cut to 125.

But ever since that revelation, many fans are now suspecting that Dillashaw has been using performance enhancing drugs his whole career. Former teammate and current rival Cody Garbrandt has also come out and accused Dillashaw of using banned substances in the past.

Such an event can alter a fighter’s legacy and Dillashaw’s seems to have been affected drastically. However, he definitively claims he has never taken a banned substance prior to his use of EPO:

“Absolutely, man. I’ve been under a microscope,” Dillashaw said on Ariel Helwani’s MMA Show on Monday. “I got alerted from USADA when they first started the tests. Since the [Dominick] Cruz fight, I got email after email saying ‘you have been tested.’ They went back and retested all my old samples, obviously which is completely understandable to make sure there was nothing that slid by.

“Everything’s out in the open. I’m under a microscope, I’ll continue to be. I’ll continue to get drug tested left and right which is completely understandable. But yeah, I have nothing to hide.”

What do you make of Dillashaw’s comments?