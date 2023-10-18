Report – Ex-Champion Cody Garbrandt books UFC 296 return in December bantamweight fight

Former undisputed bantamweight champion, Cody Gabrandt is set for his first Octagon walk since March earlier this year, booking a final flagship event of the annum return at UFC 296 in December, taking on Brian Kelleher at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Garbrandt, a former undisputed bantamweight champion under the banner of the Dana White-led organization, is slated to feature at UFC 296 on December 16. in 'Sin City' – returning to the Octagon for the first time since he defeated Trevin Jones with a unanimous decision win at UFC 285 back in March.

As for Kelleher, New York native looks to snap a two-fight losing skid and back-to-back submission losses to both Said Nurmagomedov, and Mario Bautista when he tackles Garbrandt in December, making his sixteenth Octagon appearance since a 2017 bow. News of Cody Garbrandt’s return against Brian Kelleher was first reported by Eurosport reporter, Marcel Dorff.

Cody Garbrandt books UFC 296 fight with Brian Kelleher in December

“BREAKING, former bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt returns on December 16th at #UFC296,” Dorff posted on X. “”No Love” takes on Brian “Boom” Kelleher in Las Vegas.”

"BREAKING, former bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt returns on December 16th at #UFC296," Dorff posted on X. ""No Love" takes on Brian "Boom" Kelleher in Las Vegas."

Winning undisputed bantamweight gold back in 2016 with a stunning win over former two-time champion, Dominick Cruz, Garbrandt, who entered the bout as a sizeable betting underdog, turned in a comprehensive and one-sided unanimous decision victory.



Dropping the title afterwards in a grudge match knockout loss to former two-time titleholder, T.J. Dillashaw, Garbrandt would experience a staggering downturn in form, losing 5 of his next seven walks since 2017, including four separate knockout blemishes.

During his route to the title, Garbrandt turned in impressive stoppage wins over Marcus Brimage, Thomas Almeida, and Takeya Mizugaki.

Landing a Knockout of the Year winner on many’s cards in 2020, Garbrandt took out Brazilian veteran, Raphael Assuncao with a buzzer-beating one-punch KO win at the UFC Apex facility, snapping a three-fight losing skid in brutal fashion.

