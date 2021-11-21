Cody Durden has apologized for a comment he made during his post-fight interview with Daniel Cormier at UFC Vegas 43.

The flyweight fighter went all three rounds with his Chinese opponent Aori Qileng before ultimately taking home a unanimous decision win, but it was Durden’s post-fight speech and not his fighting that has garnered attention.

Former dual-weight champion, Cormier, entered the cage post-fight and asked Durden if the fight had played out as expected.

“I knew he was gonna be tough, but I had to send him back to China where he came from,” Durden replied.

The comment was met by a few boos from the mostly silent crowd.

Things got awkward when the UFC broadcast was tossed back to Brendan Fitzgerald.

“All right, Cody Durden, um, statement made I guess?” Fitzgerald said. “Victory in the octagon most importantly for this flyweight from Georgia.”

Cormier didn’t bother asking any follow-up questions and explained why to his fellow commentator when he returned to the desk.

“Fitzy, I was watching the highlights as he said that, so you know, you say that, I take the microphone, Fitzy,” Cormier said. “I have nothing else to do there.” (Transcribed by MMA Junkie)

MMA Fighters Take To Social Media To Bash Cody Durden

Wow way to shit on your own performance smh!!! Way to comfort say that ignorant shit!!!#UFCVegas43 #tryingtohard — Jamahal Hill (@JamahalH) November 20, 2021

I don’t like Cody Durden racist comment in his interview. Should I smash this guy for my UFC debut? @UFCEurope @ufc — Muhammad Mokaev (@muhammadmokaev) November 20, 2021

Cody Durden making white people look dumb again — Jared Gordon (@JFlashGordonMMA) November 20, 2021

FUCK CODY DURDEN! Racism is never cool POS #ufcvegas43 — Casey Oneill (@kingcaseymma) November 20, 2021

Well that dudes a cunt. #ufcvegas43 — Julian marquez (@JMarquezMMA) November 20, 2021

I guess he won't be getting those IG followers now. Ouch. #forgivemyfriendhesdrunk #UFCVegas43 — Din Thomas (@DinThomas) November 20, 2021

Dudes a real POS, I’ll gladly punch him in the face!! 😈 https://t.co/McLXd8puSh — Jeff Molina 🇺🇸🇨🇴 (@jmolina_125) November 20, 2021

Durden is like the flyweight Colby, if Colby had 0 striking and ground game — Brandon (@brandonroyval) November 20, 2021

Such a bozo smh — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) November 20, 2021

After initially doubling down on his comment during the UFC Vegas 43 post-fight press conference, Durden took to Twitter to explain his comment and apologize if he had offended anyone.

“Listen, the guy was disrespectful, and wouldn’t shake my hand at the weigh ins,” Durden wrote. “After beating him, I simply meant he could go home wherever that may have been. I apologize if I offended anyone, that certainly was not my intention!! I love you all! See you at the top.”

Listen, the guy was disrespectful, and wouldn’t shake my hand at the weigh ins. After beating him, I simply meant he could go home wherever that may have been. I apologize if I offended anyone, that certainly was not my intention!! I love you all! See you at the top. @ufc — Cody Durden (@Cody_Durden) November 20, 2021

