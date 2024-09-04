Khabib’s coach questions Sean O’Malley’s star power compared to Canelo and Conor

Set to go head to head in a pay-per-view setting later this month against super middleweight boxing star, Canelo Alvarez — and fast eyeing the stardom of UFC ace, Conor McGregor, Las Vegas Sphere headliner, Sean O’Malley may not be on the cusp of superstar level just yet, according to American Kickboxing Academy maestro, Javier Mendez.

O’Malley, the current undisputed bantamweight champion, is slated to return in his second defense of the divisional title, headlining Noche UFC in a battle against surging divisional star, Merab Dvalishvili at The Sphere in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Mandatory Credit: Zuffa LLC

Sidelined since he topped UFC 299 back in April, Montana striker, Sean O’Malley most recently made lightwork of former foe, Marlon Vera, avenging his sole professional loss in a one-sided unanimous decision win over the Ecuadorian challenger.

Sean O’Malley not the star he thinks he is?

And set to go head-to-head with super middleweight puncher, Canelo — who takes on New York contender, Edgar Berlanga in ‘Sin City’ — despite claiming fans will be talking about him rather than the former come Monday morning, as well as noting plans to overtake McGregor as the promotional poster boy, the above-mentioned, Mendez certainly has his reservations.

“That’s Mexican’s Day for pay-per-view, it’s always been that way for as long as I remember,” Javier Mendez said on his YouTube channel. “And Canelo (Alvarez) being the biggest superstar in Mexico fighting on that night, I think on a pay-per-view level, it’s going to be difficult to compete. On top of that, if you look at the prices.”

“I don’t think that Sean O’Malley’s a huge star yet,” Mendez explained. “I think he can be, and I — but I don’t think he’s Conor-ish. I don’t think he’s — honestly speaking, where he needs to be yet. I mean, he’s got all the charismatic personality. He’s got the fighting style. But I just don’t think he has that he has that, the people that can propel him into that next level.”