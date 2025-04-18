Alfie Davis Stuns Clay Collard with Vicious Spinning Elbow KO in Opening Round – PFL 3 Highlights

Alfie Davis scored a spectacular upset against Clay Collard to kick off the PFL World Tournament on Friday night.

Collard came out aggressive, but the decision ultimately cost him when Davis delivered a spinning short elbow that caught Collard right on the temple, sending him crashing to the canvas. Collard attempted to stay in the fight, but a barrage of strikes from the Brit forced the referee to step in and call for the stoppage, saving Collard from taking unnecessary damage.

Collard attempted to protest the stoppage, but it was abundantly clear that he was no longer in a condition to fight.

Official Result: Alfie Davis def. Clay Collard via TKO (strikes) at 2:12 of Round 1.

With the win, Davis advances to the semi-final of the PFL’s lightweight world tournament.

Check out highlights from Clay Collard vs. Alfie Davis at PFL 3: