Claudio Silva Submits Nordine Taleb In UFC Return

Claudio Silva had a successful return to the UFC, submitting Nordine Taleb.

After being out of action for over three years, Silva made his return to the Octagon. Taleb welcomed him back and was in search of his third straight victory. The two clashed inside Echo Arena in Liverpool, England.

Taleb was able to catch a kick and he threw Silva to the ground. Silva was bleeding from the mouth early. A left hand was there for Silva. Taleb thwarted a takedown and landed a knee. Silva scored a takedown and was able to maintain control. A cut formed on the eyebrow of Taleb. Taleb went to attack the leg, but he couldn’t get anything going. Silva moved to mount. Some ground and pound forced Taleb to give up his back. Silva went for the rear-naked choke and Taleb was forced to tap.

Final Result: Claudio Silva def. Nordine Taleb via submission (rear-naked choke) – R1, 4:31