Joaquim Silva Weathers Early Storm to Defeat Claudio Puelles – Noche UFC Highlights

Joaquim Silva weathered an early storm from Claudio Puelles and scored an impressive decision victory at Noche UFC on Saturday night.

Puelles wasted no time putting Silva on his back in the opening round, a trend that would continue in the second when Puelles landed another takedown and immediately landed in side control. However, this time, Silva would use the cage to wall-walk his way back up, much to the chagrin of Puelles, who appeared to be losing steam.

Silva put a punctuation mark on the second stanza, landing an especially nasty teep kick to Puelles’ midsection and nearly cinching in a guillotine choke in the final second.

With the fight potentially even, Puelles was desperate to clinch up and control Silva against the fence. Silva inevitably fended off the attack, but ate a straight left that wobbled him. That allowed Puelles to shoot in a double-leg. Silva did a good job of stuffing the attempt and landing some knees to Puelles’ head. Silva separated and connected with a combination that dropped Puelles with only seconds left on the clock.

Silva rained down some ground-and-pound, but he didn’t have enough time to finish the fight, sending us to the scorecards.

Official Result: Joaquim Silva def. Claudio Puelles via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28).

Check Out Highlights From Claudio Puelles vs. Joaquim Silva at Noche UFC:

https://twitter.com/ufc/status/1966982127951437918