Claudia Gadelha vs. Alexa Grasso Slated For UFC 246

UFC 246 continues to take shape as a women’s strawweight bout between Claudia Gadelha and Alexa Grasso is in the works.

That’s according to MMA Junkie, citing a person with knowledge of the booking.

Gadelha has been alternating between wins and losses in her last four. However, the former title challenger is is coming off a victory following her unanimous decision triumph over Randa Markos back at UFC 239.

Grasso has also been alternating between wins and losses with her last outing being a controversial majority decision loss to Carla Esparza at UFC Mexico City in September. She will look to get back to winning ways against arguably her biggest name opponent yet.

News of the bout comes at the same time as MMA Junkie’s report of a featherweight matchup between Andre Fili and Sodiq Yusuff taking place on the same card.

Here’s how the card is looking as of now:

Maycee Barber vs. Roxanne Modafferi

Drew Dober vs. Nasrat Haqparast

Grant Dawson vs. Chas Skelly

Maurice Greene vs. Aleksei Oleinik

Claudia Gadelha vs. Alexa Grasso

Andrei Fili vs. Sodiq Yusuff

Official announcements for those two bouts are expected soon.

UFC 246 takes place January 18. Although there is no confirmed venue, it is expected to take place in Las Vegas.

What do you think of Gadelha vs. Grasso?