Claressa Shields to Defend Unified Titles Against Danielle Perkins for WBA Heavyweight Championship

ByTimothy Wheaton
World champion Claressa Shields (15-0) will defend her unified titles and compete for the vacant WBA Heavyweight title against undefeated contender Danielle Perkins (5-0) on February 2nd. The bout will take place in Shields’ hometown of Flint, Michigan.

Claressa Shields vs. Danielle Perkins

GWOAT‘ Shields is a trailblazer in women’s boxing. The 28-year-old has an impressive record, including two Olympic gold medals and multiple titles across three weight divisions. Shields is the only woman to become an undisputed champion in two weight classes during the four-belt era. Most recently, she captured the heavyweight throne by way of knockout.

Perkins, 42, is a rising star in the heavyweight division. Though she started her professional career later in life, Perkins has made a mark with a perfect 5-0 record. Before turning pro, she earned a bronze medal at the 2018 World Championships.

Claressa Shields

Shields has already teased an exciting year, stating on social media, “Next Fight is Feb 2nd in Flint, Michigan for some more Heavyweight Belts!” Additionally, her documentary The Fire Inside will be released in theaters on Christmas Day.

The Claressa Shields vs. Danielle Perkins fight promises to be an exciting event as Shields looks to extend her undefeated streak while Perkins aims to make history of her own.

