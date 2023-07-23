Former interim heavyweight champion, Ciryl Gane has issued a warning to Tom Aspinall following the Manchester native’s stunning win at UFC London overnight, urging the contender to be careful for what he wishes, after he offered to fight the Frenchman in a title-eliminator in his next Octagon walk.

Gane, the current number two ranked heavyweight contender, is slated to make his Octagon return atop a UFC Fight Night Paris card in September, taking on soon-to-be common-foe, Sergei Spivak in a headlining clash.

The former interim heavyweight champion has been sidelined from active competition since March of this year, suffering a stunning opening round guillotine choke loss to Jon Jones in the pair’s vacant heavyweight championship battle.

As for Aspinall, the fan-favorite British contender returned triumphantly at UFC London last night in the capital, stopping Polish veteran, Marcin Tybura with a massive first round TKO – emerging from the headlining slot completely unscathed in a career-highlight performance.

Linked with a title fight against incumbent gold holder, Jones off the back of his return to winning-ways against perennial contender, Tybura last night, Aspinall laid out a roadmap to his premiere title challenge, claiming he would first fight either Gane or former opponent, Spivak first and foremost.

“I’m gonna go to Paris, I’m going to sit front row for Ciryl Gane vs. Sergei Spivak,” Tom Aspinall told Michael Bisping following his UFC London win during his post-fight Octagon interview. “I’m gonna beat the winner, then I’m gonna beat Jon Jones.”

Ciryl Gane issues stern warning to Tom Aspinall following UFC London

And while Jones has welcomed a future title defense against Aspinall following his November title defense against Stipe Miocic at UFC 295, Gane has urged the Atherton native to watch his wishes.

“Great performance, Tom (Aspinall), careful what you wish for,” Ciryl Gane tweeted. “See you in Paris.”