Video – Dana White apologizes to Alexander Volkov after Ciryl Gane loss at UFC 310: ‘You got f*cked’

Following his controversial split decision loss to Ciryl Gane last night at UFC 310, promotional boss, Dana White issued an apology to Alexander Volkov — claiming the Russian contender “got f*cked” by the judges, with fans in droves complaining about the result.

Volkov, who entered last night’s UFC 310 clash with former interim heavyweight champion, Gane as the number three ranked challenger, suffered a controversial split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28) defeat to the Frenchman — bringing an end to his impressive four fight winning rise.

Managing to show off a new wrinkle to his game plan with his grappling and wrestling prowess, Alexander Volkov would also more than hold his own in the striking department with Gane — exchanging well with the former champion.

Dana White apologises to Alexander Volkov after UFC 310 judging fiasco

And following the controversial loss in which two out of three judge’s had seen the fight in favor of Gane — to much dispute from pundits and fans alike, UFC CEO, White was pictured speaking with Alexander Volkov — informing him that he believes he had been “f*cked” over by the judges adjudicating his bout.

"You got f—ed!"



"You got f—ed!"

Dana White wasn't happy with Alexander Volkov's split decision loss to Ciryl Gane at #UFC310

Himself voicing his displeasure with the judging — Volkov in particular took issue with the scorecard of Adelaide Byrd, questioning how an official who had history for controversial cards in professional boxing was able to continue that vein in mixed martial arts competition.

“I don’t understand how a person not professionally trained in this sport can either not be required to judge the sport or just not be fired.

“It’s the same judge in boxing and MMA who absolutely doesn’t understand all of this? Like, I don’t know how it’s possible. This state is like a fighting capital of the world—a fighting capital of the world, for sure. You see it everywhere, in the whole world too.

“I don’t mean the entire commission. For sure, I know some professional guys work really well. But how is it possible that the same person can judge two completely different kinds of sports? They’re absolutely different.”