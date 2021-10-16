Chuck Liddell has filed for divorce following the domestic violence incident with his wife that occurred earlier this week.

The police showed up to Liddell’s house due to a domestic disturbance and concluded that it turned physical, prompting them to place Liddell under arrest. The former Light Heavyweight champion took to Instagram to tell his side of the story.

“Last night the Los Angeles Sherrif’s Department deputies who responded were professional. While the information about this will be revealed in due course, I believe it is important to convey and clarify a few facts about the situation. I was the victim of the incident last night at our family home, as details of the case will reveal. The deputies informed me that my wife would be arrested, as I did not respond to her assault while I sustained bruising and lacerations. I volunteered to go in her place. This was one of the many times I have tried to shield a family mental health issue from public purview. It has become painfully apparent that this cannot continue, as our private life has now reached a public breaking point. Please respect our privacy as I help to navigate our family through this time,”

After Liddell put out this statement, he decided to go ahead and file for a divorce, according to TMZ. He was married to his wife for a total of 10 years.

This was the third instance of domestic violence we have seen with MMA fighters in the last 30 days. Last month it was Jon Jones who was accused of striking the mother of his children. Earlier this week, Luis Pena was arrested for striking two women. Pena was released from the UFC, but Jones’s future is still up in the air.

Do you believe Chuck Liddell? If so, has he made the right call by filing for divorce?