Chuck Liddell Entertains Potential Rampage Jackson Trilogy

Chuck Liddell entertains the idea of potentially fighting former UFC light heavyweight champion Quinton Jackson again. This all comes down to his performance in his next fight after being out of the game for nearly a decade.

Back in September, Rampage expressed his support for Liddell and Tito Ortiz wanting to fight again each other for the third time. The former UFC light heavyweight champion does have some history with Liddell but has yet to fight Ortiz. If you recall, Jackson beat Liddell by knockout to win the UFC light heavyweight title back in 2007 at UFC 71. Before that, Liddell lost to Jackson in Pride in 2003 by corner stoppage.

Chuck Liddell Teases Another Fight

The two MMA Legends are slated to meet for a third fight at an event that goes down this weekend. Liddell was recently asked about a potential fight against Jackson for a third time. This where he entertained it but it depends on his performance at the end of the day.

“If I perform the way I think I’m going to on Saturday then I’m definitely going to be looking for another fight after this,” Liddell told TMZ. “There’s a lot of guys. (Chael) Sonnen’s been running his mouth, there’s always ‘Rampage’ still in it. Wanderlei (Silva) is still in it, Vitor (Belfort) has been talking about it, so we got a lot of guys out there who are possibilities.”

Jackson currently fights at light heavyweight and heavyweight. Most recently losing to Chael Sonnen in the first round of Bellator’s Heavyweight Grand Prix and beating Wanderlei Silva at Bellator 206 by TKO.

Chuck Liddell vs. Tito Ortiz 3 goes down on Saturday, November 24, 2018 inside The Forum in Inglewood, California. The main card will air on PPV (pay-per-view) at 9 p.m. ET with six bouts. The preliminary card will begin at 6 p.m. ET.